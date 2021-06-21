Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 38,207 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 507,949 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,207 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $109,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.64 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

