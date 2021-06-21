Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,223 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $59,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

PG stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.55. 253,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,503,385. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $115.04 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.