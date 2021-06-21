Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 17,037 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 1.19% of Terreno Realty worth $47,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.65. 2,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $67.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

