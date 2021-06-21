Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $82,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.60. 303,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,366,094. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $204.39 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

