Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $249,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.6% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.2% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $18.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $859.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,340. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $847.97. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $528.63 and a fifty-two week high of $890.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

