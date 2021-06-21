Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 224,650 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,650 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.18% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $132,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

NYSE PNC traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.14. 43,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

