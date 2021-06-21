Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 30,690 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,690 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Lincoln National worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LNC opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

