Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $15,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $167.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $172.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.