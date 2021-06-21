Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 238.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,661 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $16,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Rogers by 54.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 14,033.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers stock opened at $191.54 on Monday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $206.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROG. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,166 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.