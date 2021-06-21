Prudential Financial Inc. Has $16.88 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ulta Beauty worth $16,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $172,032,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $62,688,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 903,170 shares of company stock valued at $283,127,733. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $327.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

