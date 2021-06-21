Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,765 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $16,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $4,430,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

BKR stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 1.77. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

