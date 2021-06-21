Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 15,068 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Gartner worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Gartner by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $233.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.82 and a 52-week high of $239.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on IT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

