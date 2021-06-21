Provoco Token (VOCO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $399.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. Provoco Token has a market cap of $69,991.23 and approximately $399.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provoco Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Provoco Token has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00057559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00023092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.86 or 0.00699880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00081182 BTC.

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

