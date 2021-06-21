Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.80 and last traded at $48.85. 870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 448,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Get Prothena alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Prothena by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Prothena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.