PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.62 Million

Brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report $61.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. PROS posted sales of $63.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $253.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $278.02 million, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $301.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.91. 5,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,036. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. PROS has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.71.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,731,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,883,000 after acquiring an additional 61,616 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

