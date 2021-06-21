Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to report $2.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $1.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $14.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 million to $15.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.57 million, with estimates ranging from $25.74 million to $37.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $18.54 on Monday. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.