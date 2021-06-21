Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $36.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 107.35 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. Research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

