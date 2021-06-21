Principal Street Partners LLC Buys New Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Silgan by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Silgan by 20.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.51 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.