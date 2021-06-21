Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $64.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s previous close.

PFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.82. 2,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.44. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.