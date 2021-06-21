Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Atrion worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $600.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $567.00 and a 12 month high of $745.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $625.12.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.