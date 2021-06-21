Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $87.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.