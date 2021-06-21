Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Alteryx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Alteryx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Alteryx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

NYSE:AYX opened at $85.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -112.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,854 shares of company stock worth $3,219,310. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

