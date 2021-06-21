Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 897 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

