Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,755 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.85. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $760.13 million, a PE ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,647 shares of company stock worth $1,611,105. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

