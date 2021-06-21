Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 238.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after buying an additional 264,871 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 131,429 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

PRIM opened at $29.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.