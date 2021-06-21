Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a market cap of $381.16 million, a PE ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.28. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $6,419,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 204,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 160,906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $3,888,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Powell Industries by 491.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 104,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 137,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 68,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

