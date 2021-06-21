Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,363 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Polaris by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $4,340,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $130.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

