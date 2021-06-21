Po.et (POE) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Po.et has a market cap of $299,740.49 and $1,289.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Po.et has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00059115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00023898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.07 or 0.00746476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00043988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00083155 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et (POE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Po.et is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

