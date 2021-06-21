PirateCash (PIRATE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $565.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $937,935.84 and approximately $565.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,075,970 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

