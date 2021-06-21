Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

PXD opened at $154.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,903,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

