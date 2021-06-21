Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $88.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.87. 8,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,677. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.23.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 66,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 168,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

