Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $319,856,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.87.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $125.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.36. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.