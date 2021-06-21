Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $363,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 328 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $3,066,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,646,000 after buying an additional 53,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 630.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,466.87 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,198.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.37 billion, a PE ratio of 114.96, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

