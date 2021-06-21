Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 77,550 comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in comScore during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of comScore by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of comScore by 12.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of comScore by 3.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of comScore by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

SCOR stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $330.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.84.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. comScore’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

