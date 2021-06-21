Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,099,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in International Paper by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,092,000 after purchasing an additional 324,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

NYSE:IP opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.89. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

