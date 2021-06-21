Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,687 shares of company stock worth $7,428,050. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $114.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.65.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

