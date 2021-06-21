Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,340 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IR. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

NYSE:IR opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

