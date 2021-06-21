PIBBLE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,500.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. PIBBLE has a market cap of $19.69 million and $30,500.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00056278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.67 or 0.00701292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00043123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00081200 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

