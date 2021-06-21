Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

PHIO opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.19. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.36.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 30,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762, which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 that prevent T cells from attacking various cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that prevent cancer cells from inactivating T cells and attack the cancer.

