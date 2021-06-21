Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 3,305 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $115,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 932,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,714,941.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,826 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $99,079.56.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,191 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $42,018.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $79,353.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $401,129.58.

On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $322,271.95.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $452,797.12.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $452,797.12.

On Monday, May 24th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 10,594 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $377,782.04.

On Thursday, May 20th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $249,139.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 100 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $34.99 on Monday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $7,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.