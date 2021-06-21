Permanens Capital L.P. Boosts Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

NYSE ARGO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.72. 228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,047. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.75%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.