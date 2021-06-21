Permanens Capital L.P. Acquires 6,795 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.2% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after purchasing an additional 480,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 197,104 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,458,572,000 after buying an additional 520,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.28. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The company has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

