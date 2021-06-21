Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. 11,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,493. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $555.17 million, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 38.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

