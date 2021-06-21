Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.3% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after acquiring an additional 922,299 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after acquiring an additional 972,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after acquiring an additional 975,176 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.56. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.