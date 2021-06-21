pEOS (PEOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $25.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00057174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00129231 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00174988 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,273.88 or 1.00291035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.00808003 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

