People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,496 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,426,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth about $15,737,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of PBCT opened at $16.85 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

