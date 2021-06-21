Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $16.39 Million Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,847,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,346,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,664,000 after buying an additional 1,271,062 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8,605.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 474,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 469,089 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 419,056 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 414,680 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

