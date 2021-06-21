Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $9.71 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Generac by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $46,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $386.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.03 and a 1 year high of $391.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

