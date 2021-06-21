Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3,589.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $328.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $148.19 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.51.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

