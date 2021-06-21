Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 759.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ASML by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.90.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $677.75 on Monday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $343.25 and a one year high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.87. The company has a market capitalization of $284.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

